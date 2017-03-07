Catalonia continues to lead Spain in patent applications, accounting for 35%

The number of patent applications in the whole of Spain in 2016 grew by 2.5% in comparison to the previous year, reaching 1,558. Those which were ultimately accepted reached 752, 47.2% more than in 2015. The sectors which contributed the most to the patent applications were transport and pharmaceuticals, followed by biotechnology.

Catalonia continues to lead the Spanish ranking with 547 applications, followed by Madrid (321), the Basque Country (209), the Valencian Community (116) and Andalusia (103). In Catalonia, Barcelona is the leading city, accounting for nearly 50% of the patent applications.

The companies and research institutions which submitted the most patents in Catalonia were Esteve laboratory (30), which also leads the Spanish ranking, followed by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (20), the pharmaceutical company Almirall (11), Fico Triad (8), Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (8) and Zobele (8).

In the whole of Spain, the second institution which contributed the most to the patent applications register was the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) (26), followed by Telefónica (26). Repsol submitted 20 patent applications, the same number as Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona.