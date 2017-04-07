Europe’s unique ‘Ferrari Land’ kicks off at Port Aventura

With the incorporation of Ferrari Land, Port Aventura World will become the first resort in Europe to integrate a theme park, Port Aventura, a water park, Caribbean World and Ferrari Land. Moreover, the complex has five hotels, a convention center, a golf camp and a beach club.

One of Ferraris’ directors, Luca Fuso, assured that the alliance between Port Aventura World and Ferrari Land “will be a success” since they both share the European and Mediterranean cultures, as well as the willingness to innovate and look toward the future, he said.

According to Port Aventura’s General Director, Fernando Aldecoa, Ferrari Land will allow the complex to reach a record 5 million visitors this year and attract normally smaller markets like Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries. Indeed, the new ‘Cavallino Rampante’ attraction is expected to increase the number of foreign visitors to the resort, which is currently 55% of the total.

The tickets are selling at a “record pace”, said Aldecoa who forecasted a very successful Easter and summer season. The tickets for Ferrari Land cost €60 and include access to all of Port Aventura's rides and attractions. The company directors believe that both Ferrari Land and Port Aventura can remain open all year long.

Ferrari Land in numbers

Ferrari’s theme park will generate 400 new jobs. 550 people have been working on the construction of the park for the last two years. Ferrari Land occupies a 70,000 m2 area and hosts 11 rides and attractions.

The ‘Red Force’, Europe’s largest roller-coaster reaches a height of 112 meters, accelerating from 0 to 180 km/h in five seconds. Then, it plunges back down in 30 seconds. Indeed, the value of the acceleration is 4.5g, which is higher than that of Formula 1 race cars. The ‘Red Force’ has a capacity of 1,200 passengers per hour.

Besides this outstanding roller-coaster, the park boasts other hi-tech innovative attractions related to the GT and F1 world, such as simulators, electric car tracks, and attractions for children.