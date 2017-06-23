European conference in Barcelona underscores importance of women in tech

“Europe's Female Founders” is a conference series that will take place in different European cities and which stresses the importance of female executives in tech businesses. In this context, Laura Urquizu, CEO of Red Points, a company that helps companies protect themselves from and eliminate piracy and falsification on the internet, has highlighted the role of female founders in a sector that produces many products that are directed precisely to female consumers. She noted that women bring a different vision to business, which was very important. “It’s important to start with education,” she pointed out, and underlined the importance of explaining that building a tech company can be a very interesting and attractive career. “In Spain the presence of female founders and women in the technological sector is still very minor,” Urquizu added. Cristina Fonseca, CEO of Talkdesk, a company that offers software solutions for call centers with headquarters in Lisbon and San Francisco, also highlighted the lack of female role models in the IT sector. “Luckily this is changing,” she said, but also remarked that society still strongly conditions the job choices of female students.

According to numbers from the European Commission, as the organizers of the event reported, women represent only 30% of the 7 million professionals who work in the IT sector in Europe and only 10% in technical jobs.

Barcelona, a growing hub for IT business

Both female founders also underlined the attraction of Barcelona as a hub for IT business startups and its great potential to become a tech city. “The ecosystem in Barcelona is very interesting for the growth of startup companies,” said Urquizu. She also explained that Barcelona was a very open city, which attracts diverse talent from all over the world. CEO Cristina Fonseca compared Barcelona with Lisbon stating that both cities attract a lot of talent and offer a lot of diversity, which is crucial for the tech sector. Fonseca also explained that in Europe team work was a very important value while in the United States work processes are much faster and efficient. “The most important thing is to find a balance,” she said in reference both to the different ways of working and to gender equality.

The conference was organized by Yannick Oswald, associated risk capital fund manager at Mangrove Capital, an investment company for important startups and tech companies such as Skype, Job Today, and Wallapop.