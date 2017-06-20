Ministers urge Spanish government to help Catalonia host refugees

Bassa’s letter emphasized “the need to establish a stable and agile mechanism of collaboration” and pointed out that their "teams agreed to meet on May 25 with the aim of dealing with this issue in depth”. However, Bassa claimed the Spanish government “called off the meeting at the last moment" and Barcelona "is still waiting for a new date.” Meanwhile, minister Romeva told his Spanish counterpart, Alfonso Dastis, that the Catalan government is “entirely willing” to provide a response to the migration crisis “with the urgency that the circumstances require.” Catalonia has no powers to host refugees without the Spanish government’s agreement.



The initiative by the Catalan ministers comes less than 100 days before the expiration of the two-year deadline set by the European Union for the relocation and resettlement of migrants in member states. Barcelona held a 160,000-strong demonstration, according to local police estimates, in favour of welcoming refugees on February 18. Last year, Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, sent a letter to the EU Commissioner on Migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, in which he claimed that the country was getting ready to admit up to 4,500 people.