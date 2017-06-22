Pioneer project puts opera in prison

The Roca del Vallès concert hall welcomed 300 prisoners from Barcelona’s Quatre Camins prison on Thursday. Pianist Rodrigo de Vera accompanied tenor David Alegret and baritone Carlos Daza, who performed well-known duets, arias and romances with love and friendship as recurring themes. Workshops for the inmates held in the run-up to the concert were designed to foster engagement with the project and the live performance.



It’s the first time that the Liceu opera house has organized a social project with the direct participation of Catalan prisons. “We have been working for months with the different administrations to make this pilot project possible,” said Letícia Martin, the program’s artistic director. Martin stressed that on entering a place like a prison, one realizes that all humans are equal and that music has the capacity to transmit emotions and connect people. Andrés, one of the prisoners in the audience, said that he was very happy to have listened to opera music for the first time in his life. enor David Alegret thought it was a great opportunity to bring “unfiltered” culture to an audience not normally used to this kind of experience. He also said he thought this kind of project should be extended throughout society.



This first live concert is the next step in the Liceu’s commitment to bringing opera to prisoners. The opera house screened a concert via satellite on June 8 in Barcelona’s Brians 2 prison, with female solo singers performing famous opera pieces, such as ‘Carmen’.