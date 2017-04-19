Pioneering robotic surgery operation in Badalona

‘Da Vinci’ robot allows to perform minimum invasive operations in different fields such as general surgery, otorhinolaryngology, urology, gynecology, thoracic surgery and pediatric surgery. It has tridimensional vision and has articulated arms, which are controlled by the surgeon through a control panel. This allows the professionals to increase the precision and security of the operation. In order to use ‘Da Vinci’ robot, the professionals require specific training and get an appropriate certificate.

Thus, Trias i Pujol Hospital has become the first hospital in Catalonia which counts with a team of surgeons who are not only trained in robotic techniques but can perform head and throat interventions using this technology on a regular basis.

According to Surgery’s Department Coordinator at Trias i Pujol, Jordi Asencio, the advantages of robotic surgery are well proven and is an investment which will define the professional’s work plan from now on. Moreover, the ergonomic position of the surgeon during at the control panel, the tridimensional vision and the remote control of the robot’s arms, “allow a precise intervention which avoids manual trembling and considerably reduce the surgeon’s stress”. According to Asencio, “the instruments connected to the robot’s arms, which are between 5 and 8 millimeters diameter, allow the surgeon to access areas which otherwise are difficult to reach”. The freedom of movements related to this surgery is very similar to the human’s while it compensate the natural limitations of conventional interventions.