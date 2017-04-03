MATCH REPORT: Granada 1-4 FC Barcelona: Keeping up the pressure

FC Barcelona kept up their push for the league title on Sunday evening with a 4-1 win at Granada, with goals from Luis Suárez, Paco Alcácer, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar Jr. Without Leo Messi through suspension, it was up to his fellow forwards to step up and guide the team to victory, and so they did.

Suárez v Ochoa

It took fair while for the game to really get going after a timid start from both sides, but the first half soon became a one-on-one battle between Luis Suárez and Granada goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The first big moment came on 24 minutes when Neymar picked out Suárez on the edge of the box, before the striker attempted a nonchalant effort which unfortunately hit the crossbar.

A few minutes later, in contrast to the finesse of the previous effort, Suárez hit a rasping drive which was well denied by Ochoa.

In yet another chance, Suárez rolled his defender and, despite being held back by Lombán, prodded the ball towards goal but Ochoa was again equal to it.

Finally though, the deadlock would be breached before the break - Jordi Alba’s ball over the top tempted Ochoa off his line and this time Suárez would make no mistake with a masterful lob for 1-0.

Quick reply

Marc-André ter Stegen was barely tested throughout the whole game but was forced to pick the ball out of his net early in the second half as Jeremie Boga sprung clear of Barça’s backline and finished well for 1-1.

Efficiency earns the points

Not deterred by the unjust leveller, Barça regained control and soon got back in front. Suárez brought the ball out of the night sky before lofting it over the top for Alcácer who neatly tucked it away.

On 72 minutes, it was 3-1 thanks to Rakitic’s strike from the edge of the box which snuck into the corner via a deflection.

And the night was capped off from one of the top performers of the game – Suárez helped the ball out wide to Alcácer who squared it across goal for Neymar Jr who could not miss from a few yards out.